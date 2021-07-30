Train Strikes Tractor-Trailer In Lehigh County

The damage to a tractor-trailer caused by an incoming train in Lehigh County early Thursday morning is due to "confusing GPS directions", reports say.

The delivery driver stopped on the tracks at the South Sixth Street crossing in Emmaus around 1 a.m. because he didn't think he would be able to turn the trailer if he continued to cross, WFMZ reports.

The man survived the collision completely unscathed, the outlet reports. No charges were filed.

Click here for the full report by WFMZ.

