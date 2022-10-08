Teen Worker Dies After Woodchipping Incident In Lehigh Valley: Police

A teenager died after a woodchipping incident in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said.

The incident happened on the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

A 17-year-old boy was working with a woodchipper when he became critically injured, Tpr. Branosky said. Those injuries were not specified in a press release, though, LehighValleyLive reports his clothes got caught in the machine while working a tree job.

The Coplay teen was airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, police said.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Lehigh County Coroner'ss Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit, along with help from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, the Home Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and Stew's Towing.

