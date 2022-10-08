Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Teen Worker Dies After Woodchipping Incident In Lehigh Valley: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
PA State Police
PA State Police Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/PA State Police

A teenager died after a woodchipping incident in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said.

The incident happened on the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

A 17-year-old boy was working with a woodchipper when he became critically injured, Tpr. Branosky said. Those injuries were not specified in a press release, though, LehighValleyLive reports his clothes got caught in the machine while working a tree job.

The Coplay teen was airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, police said. 

An autopsy will be conducted by the Lehigh County Coroner'ss Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit, along with help from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, the Home Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and Stew's Towing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.