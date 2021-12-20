Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Police & Fire

Teen Girl Charged With Making Threats Against Emmaus High School

Nicole Acosta
Emmaus High School
Emmaus High School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A teenage girl was charged for making threats against a high school in the Lehigh Valley, LehighValleyLive reports.

Police launched an investigation after the East Penn School District dismissed Emmaus High School students early on Friday, the outlet says. According to school officials, credible threat messages had been circulating on social media.

Investigators were able to quickly execute a search warrant and arrest the 14-year-old girl, according to the news outlet.

Click here for the full story from LehighValleyLive.

