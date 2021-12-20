Teen Girl Charged With Making Threats Against Emmaus High School

A teenage girl was charged for making threats against a high school in the Lehigh Valley, LehighValleyLive reports.

Police launched an investigation after the East Penn School District dismissed Emmaus High School students early on Friday, the outlet says. According to school officials, credible threat messages had been circulating on social media.

Investigators were able to quickly execute a search warrant and arrest the 14-year-old girl, according to the news outlet.

Click here for the full story from LehighValleyLive.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.