Suspects Sought After Woman Attacked At Lehigh Valley Apartment Complex: Police

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects who they say assaulted a woman at an apartment complex in the Lehigh Valley.

The 41-year-old woman was getting out of her car in the Valley Ridge Apartments parking lot in Lower Macungie Township when she was attacked by two masked men around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, July 30, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The pair fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

The woman was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest for treatment.

Police did not specify whether this was a targeted incident or a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP Troop M Fogelsville Criminal Investigation Unit at (610) 395-1438 and reference Incident Number PA22-975386.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.