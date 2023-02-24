Suspect Sought In String Of Lehigh Assaults, Troopers Say

State police are asking Lehigh Valley residents to help identify a man suspected of indecent assault.

Authorities believe the man is responsible for two indecent assault incidents at retail shopping centers in Lower Macungie, Trooper Nathan Branosky said in a release.

The first alleged assault occurred last year on Dec. 7 at the Wal-Mart at 1091 Mill Creek Road, state police said. The second incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 23 at around 7:20 p.m. at the 749 North Krocks Road Target, they continued.

The pictured suspect is believed to drive a grey or green Honda sedan, troopers said. Anyone with information is urged to call the Fogelsville Station's Criminal Investigation Unit at 610-395-1438,

