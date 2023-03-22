Suspect Assaults Staff At Lehigh Valley Elementary School, Authorities Say

A suspect is in custody after police say they verbally and physically assaulted staff at an Allentown area elementary school Wednesday.

Salisbury Township police received a call at 1:45 p.m. on March 22 about a person "acting out in a possible psychiatric episode" on the 1200 block of Taft Avenue, the department said in a release.

Almost simultaneously, dispatchers received a second call from Salisbury Elementary School — just around the corner on Gaskill Street — where administrators reported an "individual verbally and physically assaulting volunteers and school staff," police wrote.

The incidents, authorities said, were linked, and Salisbury Elementary School was placed on a "modified lockdown."

The suspect was "quickly" taken into custody at the scene and brought to a nearby hospital for an evaluation, police wrote. Two of the "several" assault victims were also hospitalized with injuries, though no students were harmed in the incident, officials added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Township police at 610-797-1447.

