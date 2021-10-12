Suspect Arrested In Deadly Fountain Hill Shooting Of 20-Year-Old Man

A Fountain Hill man was arrested after allegedly killing another man during a gun deal gone wrong, LehighValleyLive reports.

Jarrett Hein, 23, was charged with homicide in the shooting death of Travorious Gudger, 20, of Apalachicola, FL, who was found just after 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Broadway in Fountain Hill after Hein called 911, according to the news outlet and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Investigators say Hein was trying to sell a .357 handgun online and met Grudger in the parking lot of the borough Wawa, the outlet says.

Hein told officers Grudger fled with the unloaded gun without paying, at which point Hein drew another gun from his waistband and shot Grudger, according to the news outlet.

An autopsy confirmed Grudger died of a gunshot wound and his manner of death was homicide, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said in a release.

Hein was being held without bail in Lehigh County Jail, court records show.

Click here for the full report from LehighValleyLive.

