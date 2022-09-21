Support Surges For PA Family Of 7 As Young Boy Battles Brain Cancer

Support is surging for a pair of Pennsylvania parents as their six-year-old son bravely battles brain cancer.

Jude “The Dude” Marzen was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor on Friday, Sept. 9 at Lehigh Valley Children's Hospital, according to a GoFundMe based out of Bethlehem.

Three days later, he had surgery. Though the doctors were able to remove the tumor known as medulloblastoma, the Star Wars loving-boy now faces about a year of chemotherapy and radiation at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe has been launched to help alleviate some of the financial burden set on Jude's parents, Paul and Maria, who also have six other children at home.

"With Jude’s treatment beginning at CHOP for the first 2-3 months, Paul and Maria will be looking for an apartment nearby CHOP in order to minimize the stress, driving, and toll of these treatments not only on Jude but also on themselves," reads the fundraiser, organized by AnnMarie Greenland.

"Any unused funds will be donated to pediatric cancer research," she added.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $20,000 as of Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Click here to view/donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.