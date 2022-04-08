Contact Us
Lehigh
Support Surges For Family Of Lehigh Valley Girl, 16, Reading Man Killed In Crash

Nicole Acosta
Mia G. Due and Jose Estrada
Mia G. Due and Jose Estrada Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Support is pouring in for the families of a teenage girl and a 42-year-old man killed in a Lehigh Valley crash.

Mia G. Due, 16, was a passenger in a vehicle struck by a motorcycle at MacArthur Road near Mechanicsville Road in Whitehall Township around 6:55 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said.

The motorcyclist, who was identified as Jose Estrada, 42, of Reading, also died at the scene, authorities said.

More than $33,300 had been raised for Due's family on a GoFundMe page as of Thursday, Aug. 4. 

Due was one of three sisters and aspired to be a dermatologist or a pediatric dentist, her obituary says.

"From the moment Mia was born, we knew she was destined for great things, and she did not disappoint," reads her obit.

She worked at Aerie in the Lehigh Valley Mall, and loved soccer, shopping, fitness, party planning, and goats, her memorial says.

Meanwhile, nearly $2,000 had been raised for Estrada's family on a GoFundMe page as of Thursday.

"We’re asking for as much help as we can get for the funeral arrangements." reads the fundraiser, launched by his daughter, Ninoshkalee Estrada.

The crash is being investigated by the Whitehall Township Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Whitehall Township Police Seargeant Paul Barnes at 610-437-3042.

