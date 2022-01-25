Contact Us
Police & Fire

Student Finds Bullet At Middle School In Lehigh Valley: Police

Nicole Acosta
Lower Macungie Middle School
Lower Macungie Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a student found a bullet at a middle school in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said.

The female student discovered the single Winchester Super X.22LR round as she was exiting the Lower Macungie Middle School shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, state police said.

There were no other witnesses and there was no video surveillance where the bullet was found, troopers said.

The incident remains under investigation.

