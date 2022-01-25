Student Finds Bullet At Middle School In Lehigh Valley: Police

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a student found a bullet at a middle school in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said.

The female student discovered the single Winchester Super X.22LR round as she was exiting the Lower Macungie Middle School shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, state police said.

There were no other witnesses and there was no video surveillance where the bullet was found, troopers said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.