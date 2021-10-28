Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

State Police Pursuit Ends In 4-Vehicle Crash In Whitehall

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Pennsylvania State Police car.
Pennsylvania State Police car. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police Department Facebook

What began as a state police pursuit in Lehigh County Tuesday night ended in a four-vehicle crash that injured three people, WFMZ reports.

A trooper tried to pull over two cars at Airport Road and Race Street in Hanover Township sometime around 7 p.m., the outlet says citing Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky.

A chase ensued, but it came to an end when the two cars collided with two other vehicles at the intersection of Routes 145 and 329 in Whitehall, according to WFMZ.

The drivers were taken to area hospitals with unspecified injuries, the news outlet says.

Click here for the full story by WFMZ.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.