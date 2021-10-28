State Police Pursuit Ends In 4-Vehicle Crash In Whitehall

What began as a state police pursuit in Lehigh County Tuesday night ended in a four-vehicle crash that injured three people, WFMZ reports.

A trooper tried to pull over two cars at Airport Road and Race Street in Hanover Township sometime around 7 p.m., the outlet says citing Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky.

A chase ensued, but it came to an end when the two cars collided with two other vehicles at the intersection of Routes 145 and 329 in Whitehall, according to WFMZ.

The drivers were taken to area hospitals with unspecified injuries, the news outlet says.

Click here for the full story by WFMZ.

