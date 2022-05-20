Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Stabbing Locks Down Macungie, Suspect Sought: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Race Street and West Main Street
Race Street and West Main Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A stabbing prompted a shelter-in-place order and a lockdown at several schools in Macungie Friday, May 20, authorities said.

One person was injured in the 11:45 a.m. incident at the corner of Race Street and West Main Street, Macungie Police Sgt. Travis Kocher said.

The stabbing was believed to be targeted rather than random, and there was no danger to the public, Kocher said.

The unidentified victim was taken to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest in unknown condition, the sergeant said.

Eyer Middle School, Macungie, Shoemaker, and Willow Lane elementary schools were placed on lockdown while police searched for the suspect, who they say fled on foot, LehighValleyLive reports.

The shelter in place order was lifted around 2 p.m.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.