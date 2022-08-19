Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Pennsylvania State Trooper Drunk During Morning Patrol: PSP
Police & Fire

Search Launched For Endangered Lehigh Valley Man

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Joby Bauer
Joby Bauer Photo Credit: Slatington Borough Police Department

A search has been launched for a Lehigh Valley man who police say may be endangered.

Joby Bauer, of Slatington, was last seen on the 1300 block of West Court Street in Allentown, borough police said on Friday, Aug. 19.

He stands six feet and one-inch tall weighing 160 pounds and is known to frequent the Lehigh Parkway.

Bauer is balding, has multiple tattoos, and is believed to be wearing gray gym shorts, a white tank top, and sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information on Bauer's whereabouts is asked to contact the Slatington Borough Police Department at (610) 437 – 5252 and reference Incident Number SP-220814- 1253.

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.