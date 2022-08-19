Search Launched For Endangered Lehigh Valley Man

A search has been launched for a Lehigh Valley man who police say may be endangered.

Joby Bauer, of Slatington, was last seen on the 1300 block of West Court Street in Allentown, borough police said on Friday, Aug. 19.

He stands six feet and one-inch tall weighing 160 pounds and is known to frequent the Lehigh Parkway.

Bauer is balding, has multiple tattoos, and is believed to be wearing gray gym shorts, a white tank top, and sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information on Bauer's whereabouts is asked to contact the Slatington Borough Police Department at (610) 437 – 5252 and reference Incident Number SP-220814- 1253.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.