Raid Of Allentown Man's Home Finds Drugs, Gun, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Allentown police
Allentown police Photo Credit: Allentown PD

An Allentown man was arrested Thursday after a raid of his home found drugs, a gun, and more, authorities said.

The search warrant was served at 43-year-old Tomas Santiago-Rivera's home in the 200 block of North 5th Street, Allentown police said.

The search yielded an unspecified quantity of cocaine, a loaded firearm, an unspecified amount of cash, and drug packaging material, according to police.

Santiago-Rivera was charged with person not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Thursday afternoon, no information about placement or bail had been made public.

