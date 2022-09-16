Pregnant Woman, Unborn Baby Die In Allentown Car Crash, Coroner Says

A pregnant woman and her unborn baby died in a car crash in Allentown, authorities said.

Sara M. Baskerville, of Allentown, was pronounced dead at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem at 2:39 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. She was 35.

Baskerville was the back-seat passenger in a car that struck another vehicle in the area of American Parkway and N. Irving Street around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, officials said.

The woman's baby also died in the crash, the office said. Baskerville's manner of death was determined to be accidental.

Further details were not immediately known.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, Allentown Police Department, and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

