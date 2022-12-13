Police Investigate Bomb Threat At Allentown Stadium

Allentown police investigated a bomb threat against the PPL Center on Monday, Dec. 12, the department said in a statement.

Authorities received the threat around 4:30 p.m. and took "precautionary measures" while detectives investigated, police said on Twitter.

The threat was eventually determined to be "non-credible." Officials said the investigation had "resolved" and said there was no remaining threat to the public.

The PPL Center at 701 Hamilton Street is an 8,500-seat arena that is home to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League, and also hosts concerts and other performances, according to its website.

No events were apparently scheduled at the venue on Monday evening.

