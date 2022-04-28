Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Ex-Baltimore Police Officer Who Faked Her Death In Ukraine Nabbed For PA Retail Theft
Police & Fire

Police Incident Reported At Hotel In Lehigh Valley (DEVELOPING)

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Allentown West on Tilghman Street
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Allentown West on Tilghman Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An unspecified police incident was reported at a hotel in the Lehigh Valley on Thursday, April 28, according to initial and developing reports.

The Morning Call reports that there was a heavy police presence at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Allentown West on Tilghman Street in Allentown on Thursday afternoon.

A report of a SWAT team at the scene was circulating on Facebook, though that was not immediately confirmed by police.

Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for more information.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.