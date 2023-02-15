Poconos Man Stole Drugs From His Impounded Car, Police Say

A Monroe County man faces criminal trespassing charges for allegedly trying to sneak into a police impound lot and remove marijuana from his confiscated car, authorities say.

Leroy Litus, 23, of Tobyhanna, was pulled over by Pocono Township police for a traffic stop around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, the department said.

Officers claimed they could smell marijuana and asked for permission to search Litus' car, which he declined. Police seized the vehicle and impounded it while they worked to obtain a search warrant, authorities said.

A few hours later, at about 5 a.m., officers said they spotted Litus in the impound lot removing items from his car. When confronted, police said the 23-year-old hopped a fence and fled on foot.

Officers used a TASER device to subdue and arrest Litus, they said. Fifteen "pre-packaged marijuana packages and THC edibles" were discovered in his backpack, according to police.

Nearby, authorities located a driver who they said gave Litus a ride to the lot. Investigators also said they found evidence on the 23-year-old's cellphone that he was selling marijuana.

Litus remains at the Monroe County lockup in lieu of a $50,000 bail bond, police said. Case records show he'll return to court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 21.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.