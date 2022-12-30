Person Of Interest In Idaho Students' Murders Arrested In Poconos: Report

A person of interest in the murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested in Monroe County, PA, NBC10 reports citing law enforcement sources.

The man, who Action News identified as 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, was found at a location in the Pocono Mountains on Friday, Dec. 30, the outlet said. Kohberger appeared before a judge around 8:30 a.m. after being taken into custody, NBC10 said.

Madison Mogan, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed dead in the girls' off-campus house in the middle of the night on Nov. 13, authorities previously said.

The Moscow Police Department in Idaho will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss more information about the investigation and Kohberger's arrest, Action News reports.

Click here for more from NBC10 and here for more from Action News.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.