A person was struck and killed on the westbound side of Interstate 78 Thursday morning.

Serious motor vehicle crash on I-78 W/B MM 45.1, Weisenberg Twp., Lehigh Co. All traffic being detoured onto Rt. 100. Expect extended road closure. Collision Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Service Unit on scene. @wfmztraffic @mcall @lvtraffic @lehighvalley pic.twitter.com/UsOUuIf1Dz — Trooper Branosky (@PSPTroopMPIO) June 3, 2021

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. near the Route 863 exit in Weisenberg Township.

All lanes were closed at Route 100 of 7:50 a.m.

