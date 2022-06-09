Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car In Allentown: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
N. Irving Street and Andre Reed Way
N. Irving Street and Andre Reed Way Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Allentown, authorities said.

The unidentified victim was hit near N. Irving Street and Andre Reed Way around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Allentown police said.

The person was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead. 

Further details surrounding the crash were not immediately known.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Sergeant Eric Stauffer of the Allentown Police Department Traffic Division at 610-437-7732, ext 2326, or the Allentown Police Non-Emergency number at 610-437-7751.

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.