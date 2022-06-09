Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car In Allentown: Police

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Allentown, authorities said.

The unidentified victim was hit near N. Irving Street and Andre Reed Way around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Allentown police said.

The person was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Further details surrounding the crash were not immediately known.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Sergeant Eric Stauffer of the Allentown Police Department Traffic Division at 610-437-7732, ext 2326, or the Allentown Police Non-Emergency number at 610-437-7751.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.