Lehigh Daily Voice
Lehigh Daily Voice

Pedestrian Seriously Hurt In Allentown Crash, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Carlisle Street and Hanover Avenue
Carlisle Street and Hanover Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Allentown police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car over the weekend.

Officers were called to Carlisle Street and Hanover Avenue around 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Allentown police said.

One person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police did not specify if the driver was in custody or if any charges were filed.

The Allentown Police Department is investigating along with the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police or submit anonymous tips on the police department's website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.