PD: Allentown Man With Loaded Shotgun Taken Into Custody

A man was taken into custody after he was found with a loaded shotgun in a home in Allentown early Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance involving an armed person arrived at the 600 block of North 5th Street around 6:50 a.m. to find John Trinkle, 65, in the home, according to the Allentown Police Department.

Officers took Trinkle into custody without incident and also recovered a shotgun, police said. It was not made clear if Trinkle was holding the shotgun when police arrived.

Trinkle was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

There are no court records showing any jail time or bail information for this incident as of Monday afternoon.

