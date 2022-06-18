Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

PA's Michael Horvath Found Guilty In Murder Of Holly Grim

by Nicole Acosta & Cecilia Levine
Holly Grim
Holly Grim Photo Credit: Praying for Justice for Holly Grim Facebook

Pennsylvania's Michael Horvath on Friday, June 17 was found guilty in the 2013 murder of his co-worker, Holly Grim.

Michael Horvath, 55, was convicted on charges of homicide, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse, but was acquitted of obstructing law enforcement. The announcement was made two weeks after the Monroe County trial had ended.

Grim and Horvath worked together at the Allen Organ Company in Macungie. 

Grim had last been seen on Nov. 22, 2013, in the driveway of her Red Maples Mobile Home Park around 6:35 a.m in Lower Macungie, after dropping off her teenage son. She failed to show up to work that morning.

An investigation would later find that Horvath kidnapped Grim, shot her in the chest and buried her body in his Ross Township backyard, authorities previously said. Grim's disappearance was a missing person's case until her remains were found in 2016.

A Facebook page called "Justice for Holly Grim" had more than 1.3K members. Loved ones thanked the members saying the forum was the largest support group since Grim's disappearance.

"Holly was such a sweet woman," one person wrote in early June. 

"Holly's Mom never gave up. I was so sad to read of her passing. I pray every day during this trial that Holly and her family get the justice and peace they deserve! May Holly and her mother both finally be at peace."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.