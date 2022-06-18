PA's Michael Horvath Found Guilty In Murder Of Holly Grim

Pennsylvania's Michael Horvath on Friday, June 17 was found guilty in the 2013 murder of his co-worker, Holly Grim.

Michael Horvath, 55, was convicted on charges of homicide, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse, but was acquitted of obstructing law enforcement. The announcement was made two weeks after the Monroe County trial had ended.

Grim and Horvath worked together at the Allen Organ Company in Macungie.

Grim had last been seen on Nov. 22, 2013, in the driveway of her Red Maples Mobile Home Park around 6:35 a.m in Lower Macungie, after dropping off her teenage son. She failed to show up to work that morning.

An investigation would later find that Horvath kidnapped Grim, shot her in the chest and buried her body in his Ross Township backyard, authorities previously said. Grim's disappearance was a missing person's case until her remains were found in 2016.

A Facebook page called "Justice for Holly Grim" had more than 1.3K members. Loved ones thanked the members saying the forum was the largest support group since Grim's disappearance.

"Holly was such a sweet woman," one person wrote in early June.

"Holly's Mom never gave up. I was so sad to read of her passing. I pray every day during this trial that Holly and her family get the justice and peace they deserve! May Holly and her mother both finally be at peace."

