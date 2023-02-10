PA State Police Offer $5K Reward In 2005 Poconos Cold Case

Investigators with the Pennsylvania State Police are re-examining a nearly 20-year-old homicide case — and this time, they're seeking the public's help.

Carlos Alamo Jr., known to friends as "Old School," was 50 years old when he was murdered, troopers say.

He was discovered dead from a gunshot wound in his apartment at the Wine Press Inn in Pocono Township on Nov. 12, 2005, detectives wrote.

It's not clear exactly when "Old School" died, though police say he was last known to be alive two days prior on Nov. 10 at 11 p.m.

Troopers say there is a $5,000 reward for information that helps solve the case.

Anyone with knowledge of the crime is urged to PSP's Troop N in Stroudsburg at 570-220-8475. Tips can also be submitted to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477 or on their webpage.

