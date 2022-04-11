PA Man Sets House On Fire With Police Inside: Report

A Pennsylvania man is police custody after authorities say he set his house on fire while state troopers were inside, according to a report from CBS 21.

John Andrew Young, 59, of Montour County, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, making terroristic threats, and related offenses, state court records show.

Troopers were dispatched to a home on R & H Avenue in Liberty Township at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 for a reported domestic disturbance, the outlet wrote.

When officers were inside, investigators say Young retreated to a back room and started a fire with two gas cans, according to CBS 21. Young was quickly located near a back door and arrested after a brief struggle, the outlet added.

Click here for the full story from CBS 21.

