PA Man Pleads Guilty In New Year's Day Crash That Killed Mom, Toddler

Nicole Acosta
Kisha Cora
An Allentown man has pleaded guilty in a crash that killed a mom and her 1-year-old son on New Year's Day in 2021, WFMZ reports.

Lazarus Roldan was convicted Tuesday, June 21 of vehicular homicide, aggravated assault by vehicle, and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, the outlet says.

Roldan was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Trailblazer heading south on S. Eighth Street when he crossed over the center lane and struck the driver's side of a BMW carrying Kisha Cora, 22, and her son, authorities previously said. The crash occurred just before 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Cora and her toddler died of blunt force trauma and their deaths were ruled accidental, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Two other people in the BMW were treated for their injuries.

Roldan was expected to be sentenced in September, according to the outlet.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

