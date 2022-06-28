PA Contractor Ripped Off $86K From Clients, AG Says

Contact Us
Nicole Acosta
Construction worker
Construction worker Photo Credit: Pixabay (ZeeChow)

A contractor in Pennsylvania has been charged after he accepted deposits to build elevators in six residents' homes but never did any of the work, authorities said.

Michael Bloom, of Williamsport, agreed to the projects, which totaled $86,110, AG Josh Shapiro said. He provided little or no services in return and refused to give his customers refunds.

Five of the homeowners left in the lurch by Bloom were over 60 years old, the AG said.

“The law is clear on this,” AG Shapiro said. “Contractors can’t enter into a contract, accept money from a homeowner, and then fail to deliver — and that’s just what Bloom did. He pocketed $86,110 from his clients and did none of the work he promised. That’s theft, and my office won’t stand for it, we’re taking action to get Pennsylvanians their money back.”

Bloom has been charged with 37 felonies total, including home improvement fraud, deceptive business practices, theft by deception, and theft by unlawful taking.

Any consumers who believe they or their family members may have been a victim of Michael Bloom should file a complaint online with the Bureau of Consumer Protection, email scams@attorneygeneral.gov, or call 800-441-2555.

This case will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Bernard A. Anderson.

