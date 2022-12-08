Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice
PA Community Comes Together After 5-Year-Old Boy's Custom Wheelchair Stolen From Yard

Nicole Acosta
Mikey's custom wheelchair was stolen a mere eight feet from his front door.
An eastern Pennsylvania community is coming together after a local boy's custom wheelchair was stolen from his family's yard the morning of Aug. 10.

Colleen Stipeck, of Effort, took to social media to post about the incident and ask for anyone's help in finding her 5-year-old son's wheelchair. Instead, residents took the initiative to donate wheelchairs, with some even offering to buy Mikey one.

"The outpouring from the community has been overwhelming and a complete blessing," Stipeck wrote on Facebook.

Mikey, whom Stipeck and her husband adopted when he was 18 months old, was abused when he was only a few weeks old, resulting in a traumatic brain injury, the couple told WFMZ. 

Thanks to his tight-knit community, Mikey is using a similarly fitting wheelchair until next week, when the family will be picking up a brand-new wheelchair from another resident, Stipeck wrote.

She added that, while a new wheelchair is already on order, she hopes whoever stole the old one comes forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police - Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271.

