A Schuylkill County bicyclist died nearly two weeks after he hit a parked car last month, authorities announced.

John Rich Jr. was involved in the crash on Thursday, May 20 in Pottsville, and died at Lehigh Valley Hospital on Monday, the Lehigh County coroner's office.

Rich died of injuries suffered in the crash. He was 69 years old.

