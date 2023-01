At least one person was dead in a crash involving a tractor trailer in Upper Macungie Township Sunday, Jan. 29, WFMZ reports.

A vehicle and the tractor collided on Hamilton Boulevard at Folk Road around 4:30 p.m., bringing the coroner to the scene, the outlet said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

