NY Man Busted With $2.5 Million Worth Of Cocaine During Lehigh Valley Traffic Stop, Report Says

A 35-year-old New York man was busted with $2.5 million worth of cocaine during a Lehigh Valley traffic stop Friday morning, according to a recent news report.

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was patrolling I-78 around 9:15 a.m. when he noticed a Toyota Sienna with an Illinois license plate driving for a mile in the left lane but with no cars to pass in the right lane, LehighValleyLive reports citing court papers.

The trooper pulled over the Toyota in Upper Macungie Township after they noticed the driver had also been driving 65 mph in a 55 mph zone, the outlet reports.

The driver -- later identified as Esteban Latorre-Cacho, of Lockport, New York -- was arraigned on various drug and traffic charges after a search of the Toyota found 68 kilos/150 pounds or $2.5 million worth of cocaine, according to court papers obtained by the outlet.

Latorre-Cacho was held in Lehigh County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 14.

