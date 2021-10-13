NJ Road Rage Driver Accused Of Shooting Man Dead In PA

A 25-year-old New Jersey man was arrested for fatally shooting another man in Pennsylvania after an apparent road rage incident on Tuesday, authorities and reports say.

Justin “Nuk” Nevius, of Phillipsburg, is facing charges of homicide and prohibited possession of a firearm in connection with the killing of 42-year-old Kippy Henry, of South Whitehall Township, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Allentown police chief Charles Roca.

Officers were called to the intersection of 7th and Gordon Streets in Allentown around 7:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

That's when they saw a Henry with multiple gunshot wounds in a parked burgundy Dodge Caravan, police said.

He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where he later died, police said.

Henry's death was ruled a homicide, and an autopsy is scheduled for Oct. 14 to determine the exact cause of death, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

The deadly shooting was a result of road rage, according to court records obtained by LehighValleyLive.

Nevius was reportedly cut off by a burgundy Dodge van, the outlet says.

Surveillance footage showed Nevius' light-colored Nissan Altima driving south on 7th Street before pulling up next to the van and coming to a stop, according to authorities.

A series of muzzle flashes were then seen coming from the driver’s side of the Nissan Altima, the DA's office said. Following that, two people leave the car and run.

The Nissan Altima then flees the scene, heading south on 7th Street before turning east on Gordon Street, authorities said.

Police also found several 40-caliber shell casings near the shot-out Dodge Caravan, authorities said.

A witness whose name was not released identified Nevius as the alleged shooter, DA Jim Martin said.

Nevius is a convicted felon and is not permitted to possess a firearm.

He was taken into custody late Tuesday night in Phillipsburg and will be extradited to Pennsylvania.

