A multi-car crash temporarily closed the northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Route 145 in North Whitehall Township Friday morning, reports say.

Three people were injured in the 10:30 a.m. crash near Clearview Road that involved a Ford Focus, a Jeep, and a Volkswagen Tiguan, which overturned, LehighValleyLive reports citing Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash is under investigation.

