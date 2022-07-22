Motorcyclist Killed In Poconos Area Crash: Lehigh Coroner

A 61-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash this week in the Poconos area, authorities said.

Michael J. Bobitka, 61, of Rice Township, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg at 7:44 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Bobitka died of multiple blunt force injuries and his manner of death was an accident, officials said.

He was riding a motorcycle that collided with a vehicle at the intersection of North 5th Street and Oakwood Avenue in Stroud Township around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the coroner's office said.

It was not immediately known if any charges were filed in the incident, which remains under investigation by the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.