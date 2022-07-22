Contact Us
Motorcyclist Killed In Poconos Area Crash: Lehigh Coroner

Nicole Acosta
A 61-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash this week in the Poconos area, authorities said.
A 61-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash this week in the Poconos area, authorities said.

Michael J. Bobitka, 61, of Rice Township, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg at 7:44 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Bobitka died of multiple blunt force injuries and his manner of death was an accident, officials said.

He was riding a motorcycle that collided with a vehicle at the intersection of North 5th Street and Oakwood Avenue in Stroud Township around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the coroner's office said.

It was not immediately known if any charges were filed in the incident, which remains under investigation by the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.

