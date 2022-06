A 66-year-old motorcyclist died when he struck a fallen tree on State Route 443 in Schuylkill County over the weekend, authorities said.

The eastbound motorcyclist struck the large, rotted tree that had fallen across both lanes around 12:30 a.m. in East Brunswick Township Saturday, June 18, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The coroner responded and transported the unnamed victim.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.