Motorcycle Passenger Killed In Lehigh County Tractor Trailer Crash

A 49-year-old motorcycle passenger died in a crash with a tractor trailer in Lehigh County.

Kerri Sodl, of Trexlertown, was riding on the bike that collided with the truck around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of Trexlertown Road in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Lehigh County Coronor's Office.

Sodl was pronounced dead at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday, by Deputy Coroner Cassandra Schiffner.

Sodl's Facebook page says she previously lived in Emmaus.

The incident is being investigated by the Upper Macungie Township Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.