Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Police & Fire

Motorcycle Passenger Killed In Lehigh County Tractor Trailer Crash

Cecilia Levine
Kerri Sodl
Kerri Sodl Photo Credit: Kerri Weida Sodl Facebook

A 49-year-old motorcycle passenger died in a crash with a tractor trailer in Lehigh County.

Kerri Sodl, of Trexlertown, was riding on the bike that collided with the truck around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of Trexlertown Road in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Lehigh County Coronor's Office.

Sodl was pronounced dead at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday, by Deputy Coroner Cassandra Schiffner.

Sodl's Facebook page says she previously lived in Emmaus.

The incident is being investigated by the Upper Macungie Township Police Department. 

