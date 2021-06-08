MontCo Man, 22, Allegedly Raped Sleeping Woman In Allentown Home, Report Says

A 22-year-old Montgomery County man was arrested on accusations he raped a woman while she was asleep in her Allentown (Lehigh County) home, according to a recent news report.

The victim told authorities the morning of April 17 she’d had a few friends over the night before for drinks and board games, WFMZ reports citing a criminal complaint.

She was unconscious on a bed in her basement, when she allegedly felt Dante M. Morrone, of Souderton, laying behind her and pulling her close to him, the news outlet says citing court records.

Morrone is charged with single felony counts of rape of an unconscious victim and sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault, according to public court records.

Morrone was released on $100,000 unsecured bail, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 29, court records show.

Click here for the full report by WFMZ.

