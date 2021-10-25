Monroe County Dad Dies 3 Weeks After Motorcycle Crash In Poconos

A 31-year-old Monroe County man died three weeks after sustaining multiple traumatic injuries in a motorcycle crash earlier this month, authorities said.

Kyle Depetris, of East Stroudsburg, was riding a motorcycle on Oct. 1 around 2:30 p.m. when he collided with another vehicle on Barren Road in Middle Smithfield Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

He was pronounced dead on Oct. 22 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, the coroner's office said. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

He is survived by his fiancé Autymn, and their daughters Maddie, 1, and Rylynn, according to GoFundMe organizer Arlene Harrington.

"Kyle was an organ donor and gave the gift of life to someone else," she wrote. "That’s who he was, his heart was huge."

The campaign had raised over $4,300 as of Monday morning.

