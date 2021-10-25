Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Monroe County Dad Dies 3 Weeks After Motorcycle Crash In Poconos

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Kyle Depetris
Kyle Depetris Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot

A 31-year-old Monroe County man died three weeks after sustaining multiple traumatic injuries in a motorcycle crash earlier this month, authorities said.

Kyle Depetris, of East Stroudsburg, was riding a motorcycle on Oct. 1 around 2:30 p.m. when he collided with another vehicle on Barren Road in Middle Smithfield Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

He was pronounced dead on Oct. 22 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, the coroner's office said. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

He is survived by his fiancé Autymn, and their daughters Maddie, 1, and Rylynn, according to GoFundMe organizer Arlene Harrington.

"Kyle was an organ donor and gave the gift of life to someone else," she wrote. "That’s who he was, his heart was huge."

The campaign had raised over $4,300 as of Monday morning.

Click here to donate.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.