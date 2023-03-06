Missing PA Woman Was Going To Testify In Court Before Disappearance: Police

As the nine-year anniversary of her disappearance approaches, investigators are still searching for Danielle Marie Drozdowski.

In 2014, when she was 25 years old, the Wilkes-Barre resident had agreed to testify before a Luzerne County grand jury as a confidential informant, according to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

But when the trial date came and went that August without Drozdowski making an appearance, the court noted her as "wanted," officials said. Her family members told investigators they hadn't seen or heard from her since March 2014, when she last updated her Facebook status.

Officials say Drozdowski, who today would be 34, lived in the area near Carey Avenue and Susquehanna Street in Wilkes-Barre. Her social media profile, still untouched since 2014, mentions that she once worked at Lord and Taylor and attended Greater Nanticoke Area schools.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System describes Drozdowski as being 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-3, weighing between 120 and 160 pounds, with red or auburn hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on her hands, left arm, and the back of her neck. Police do not have a last known location or description of her clothing.

Anyone with information can call the state police in Wilkes-Barre at 570-821-4110, or call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-472-8477. Anonymous tips are also welcome online at the Crime Stoppers webpage.

