Missing Allentown Dad's Remains Recovered In Delaware River: Bucks Coroner

The remains of an Allentown dad who went missing late last year were recovered from the Delaware River in Solebury Township over the weekend, the Bucks County Coroner's Office has confirmed.

Solebury police were called to Virginia Forrest Recreation Area on Route 32 around 10:15 a.m on Sunday, April 9, the department said in a release. On the scene, officers spotted "what appeared to be a deceased subject" on a boulder in the river, and removed the remains with assistance from New Hope and Point Pleasant firefighters.

The Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy on the remains Monday, April 10, and found "no signs of foul play," the release says.

The clothing found on the victim's body matched the description for 40-year-old Adam Zimpfer, who was last seen on Dec. 27, officials said. Subsequent DNA testing with relatives confirmed that the remains belonged to the missing dad, the Coroner's Office said.

An exact cause and manner of death are pending further results, they added.

Zimpfer was a Hellertown native, though had lived in Allentown around the time of his disappearance, a friend wrote on Facebook. He leaves behind two sons.

"He loves his two boys like crazy and I can't imagine any situation that would keep him from them for four weeks," his friend Josh Echard wrote in January. "This just isn't like him."

