MASS CASUALTY: Car Drives Into Crowd During Benefit For PA Fire Victims

More than a dozen people were injured Saturday, Aug. 12, when a car drove into a crowd during a benefit for the 10 victims killed in the Nescopeck fire, various outlets and first responders say.

The crash occurred at Intoxicology Department along West 2nd Street around 6:30 p.m. in Berwick.

Retired firefighter and photo journalist Tony Bendele said a car drove into a crowd of people leaving 15 hurt, with CPR under way for eight of them.

The driver of a black Honda that fled the scene and beat a female with a hammer, Newsweek reports citing the 12 County (PA) Fire Wire/News Page Twitter.

A suspect was apparently in custody, however, had not yet been identified.

