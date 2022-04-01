Contact Us
Man Who Shot At Officers Over Mask Refusal Dies At Lehigh County Jail

Nicole Acosta
Adam Zaborowski
Adam Zaborowski Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Bethlehem PD

A man who shot at officers nearly two years ago for refusing to wear a mask has died at the Lehigh County Jail, authorities said.

Adam Zaborowski, 37, was found unresponsive in his cell early Friday, April 1, officials said. He was pronounced dead at 7:26 a.m., in the St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

Zaborowski was charged with attempted homicide in the Auust. 2020 shooting at Cigar International in Bethlehem, when he refused to wear a mask inside the business and shot the cashier, The Washington Post reports.

He fled the scene and sparked a police standoff the following day at his home, where he fired an AK-47 at officers before they returned fire, the outlet says. He was treated and released before being transferred to the county jail, where he has remained ever since.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, April 4 to determine the cause and manner of death.

The death remains under investigation by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

Click here for more from The Washington Post.

