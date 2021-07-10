Man Killed In Schuylkill County Parking Lot Crash With Pillar

A 67-year-old man died after hitting a pillar in a store parking lot Wednesday in Schuylkill County, authorities said.

Arnold Kremmerer was rushed to the hospital after the 2:45 p.m. crash at 45 Plaza Ln., in Tamaqua (Rush Township), the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

The cause of death was blunt force injuries.

The Nesquehoning man was pronounced dead at at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest around 4:30 p.m., officials said.

In addition to this office, this death is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police, Frackville Barracks.

