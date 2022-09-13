Man Jumps Off Bridge To Escape Police After Robbing Allentown Hotel, Guest At Knifepoint

Authorities in Allentown have arrested a homeless armed robbery suspect who they say jumped off a bridge and into a creek to escape police.

Officers were called to the Americus Hotel on Sixth Street and Hamilton Street around 10:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Allentown police said.

Hotel employees reportedly told police that a man -- later identified as Samuel Santiago-Delgado -- armed with a knife robbed the business and a guest in the lobby.

The 41-year-old man ran off, but was later spotted by officers, who led a foot chase on the 300 block of Linden Street, they said.

The man then jumped off a nearby bridge and landed in the creek below, where he was captured by officers, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released to police.

He was charged with robbery, simple assault, and theft.

