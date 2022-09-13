Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: PA Dad Dies Less Than 1 Year After Prison Release Following ATF 'Operation Gun Grabber'
Police & Fire

Man Jumps Off Bridge To Escape Police After Robbing Allentown Hotel, Guest At Knifepoint

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Americus Hotel
Americus Hotel Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Authorities in Allentown have arrested a homeless armed robbery suspect who they say jumped off a bridge and into a creek to escape police.

Officers were called to the Americus Hotel on Sixth Street and Hamilton Street around 10:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Allentown police said.

Hotel employees reportedly told police that a man -- later identified as Samuel Santiago-Delgado -- armed with a knife robbed the business and a guest in the lobby.

The 41-year-old man ran off, but was later spotted by officers, who led a foot chase on the 300 block of Linden Street, they said.

The man then jumped off a nearby bridge and landed in the creek below, where he was captured by officers, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released to police.

He was charged with robbery, simple assault, and theft.

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.