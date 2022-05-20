Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice
Man Hospitalized After Falling Into Lehigh Valley River, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Allentown police
Allentown police Photo Credit: Allentown PD Facebook photo

Emergency crews came to the rescue of a man who fell into a Lehigh Valley river on Thursday, May 19, authorities said.

Allentown Police responded to Adams Island and found the victim submerged in the river just after 7:15 p.m., Police Chief Charles Roca said.

Officers Kayla Balatgek and Andrew Gehringer immediately entered the river and removed the man from the water, where EMS crews began performing CPR, Roca said.

The man was then taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Additional details were not released.

Assisting agencies include the Allentown Police Department’s Second Platoon, Allentown Fire Department, and Allentown EMS.

