Lehigh Daily Voice
Man Crashes Through Lehigh Valley Airport Fence, Drives Toward Plane Taking Off, Report Says

Nicole Acosta
Airport runway.
Photo Credit: Pixabay/Powie

A Pennsylvania man is facing various charges after he crashed through a fence at Lehigh Valley International Airport and drove toward a plane taking off, reports say.

An Allegiant commercial flight with 171 people on board was taking off around 3:20 p.m. Friday when Brad Weinhofer, 34, of Northampton Borough, caused the incident, an airport spokesperson told LehighValleyLive.

There were no reported injuries and the runway was closed for about 20 minutes, the outlet reports.

Weinhofer was charged with risking catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person, and criminal mischief, according to court records.

He was released Monday after posting 10 percent of $50,000 bail, court records show.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Click here for the full report by LehighValleyLive.

