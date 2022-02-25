Man Charged In Deadly Allentown Restaurant Shooting

A 48-year-old man was charged in a deadly shooting outside an Allentown restaurant, authorities said.

Responding officers found Anthony Rodgers, of Allentown, with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Big Woody's in the 1300 block of Hanover Avenue just after 2:35 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office and the Allentown Police Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage shows Rodgers arguing with another man before the second man pulled out a handgun and shot Rodgers, according to investigators.

That's when the second man, later identified as Loron Irving, fled the scene on foot, the DA's office said.

Irving, of Allentown, was arraigned on charges of criminal homicide, and a person not to possess a firearm.

He was remanded to Lehigh County Jail with bail denied, records show. His preliminary hearing is set for March 2.

The investigation was conducted by Allentown Police and the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force.

