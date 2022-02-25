Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Man Charged In Deadly Allentown Restaurant Shooting

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Big Woody's on Hanover Avenue
Big Woody's on Hanover Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 48-year-old man was charged in a deadly shooting outside an Allentown restaurant, authorities said.

Responding officers found Anthony Rodgers, of Allentown, with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Big Woody's in the 1300 block of Hanover Avenue just after 2:35 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office and the Allentown Police Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage shows Rodgers arguing with another man before the second man pulled out a handgun and shot Rodgers, according to investigators.

That's when the second man, later identified as Loron Irving, fled the scene on foot, the DA's office said.

Irving, of Allentown, was arraigned on charges of criminal homicide, and a person not to possess a firearm.

He was remanded to Lehigh County Jail with bail denied, records show. His preliminary hearing is set for March 2.

The investigation was conducted by Allentown Police and the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.