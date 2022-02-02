Man, 47, Dead In Salisbury Township House Fire: Authorities

One person died in a house fire late Tuesday night in Salisbury Township (Lehigh County), authorities said.

Firefighters were called to 47-year-old Daniel Knotts' home in the 1300 block of Byfield Street around 11 p.m., according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office and LehighValleyLive.

Knotts was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday, the coroner's office said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday to determine the cause of death.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Eastern Salisbury Fire Department and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

