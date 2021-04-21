Man, 29, Charged In 2 Allentown Shootings That Occured Days Apart In Same Neighborhood

A 29-year-old man was charged in two Allentown shootings that occurred days apart in the same neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg underneath the Hamilton Street Bridge on Monday, Allentown police said.

The man was treated at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers searching the perimeter found suspect Kelby Tejada-Gordils coming out of a wooded area, police said. They also found a handgun in the same area.

Gordlis was also charged in connection with a shooting that occurred three days earlier in the area of American Parkway and Hamilton Street, police said.

No injuries were reported in the April 17 incident, police said.

Gordlis was charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering, and firearms carried without a license, police said.

